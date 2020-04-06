Forum launched to help international students during COVID-19

Highlights International Indian students are assured of assistance from various community organizations.

The main issue faced by these students is the loss of jobs and payment of rent.

International students are encouraged to connect and engage with the community for help.

A Facebook group called Forum for International students has been set up to help international students affected by the COVID-19 crisis.





This forum has been established by academics and student leaders and is being supported by Gurudwaras, temples and regional associations across Australia.





Jasvinder Sidhu, one of the founders of the forum, says he encourages students from across Australia to connect on this Facebook group and voice their concerns.





"Everyone is working jointly, my role is to help with planning, strategies, and education," Mr Sidhu told SBS Hindi.





"Students are worried and anxious at the moment, they haven't yet hit a crisis situation. Currently, there are around 72,000 to 80,000 international students from India in Australia.





"Two-thirds of them are pursuing courses at universities and about one-third of them are studying in private colleges. The forum provides a platform for international students from all over Australia to initially connect, engage and ultimately get support during a crisis," he says.





"The main issue the students are facing is paying their rent. Most of them live in shared accommodation," he says.





"Besides, the ones who have lost their jobs will need food and groceries. Several restaurants are taking care of that need. Some regional associations have come up with a better solution by providing packages of necessary groceries, so the students can cook what they like and need in their own time.





"One of the issues we can foresee is the mental health and anxiety issue for these young students, some of who are about 19 or 20 years of age, they will start feeling forlorn, lonely and uncared for.





"These young people should not feel they are by themselves. They should reach out to any localized organizations and connect online with one another and guide each other towards channels that offer assistance. The community in Australia has pledged to support any International students facing a crisis.





"One International student was infected with Coronavirus and he was facing a very tough financial situation. Within a matter of hours, he has been helped by the community and he has gained accommodation for no cost to remain in quarantine."





More information resources for international students:

Up to date information about support for students-affected by the coronavirus at www.studyinaustralia.gov.au and www.dese.gov.au





The National Coronavirus Health Information Line is available on 1800 020 080 or at www.health.gov.au/health-topics/novel-coronavirus-2019-ncov





Information and support services for international students are at www.studyinaustralia.gov.au/news/novel-coronavirus-2019-ncov-what-is-it-and-what-do-i-need-to-know





International travel advice from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is available at www.smartraveller.gov.au/news-and-updates/novel-coronavirus-outbreak





