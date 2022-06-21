SBS Hindi

International Yoga Day 2022: 'Embrace yoga in your daily life for a holistic approach to health and well-being'

SBS Hindi

International Yoga Day

The theme of this year’s Yoga Day celebrations is ‘Yoga for Humanity’. Source: Getty Images/Thomas Barwick

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 June 2022 at 3:07pm, updated 21 June 2022 at 3:18pm
By Phebyn Joseph
Source: SBS

Every year, the International Yoga Day takes place on 21 June around the world and this year's theme is 'Yoga for Humanity' as announced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In this podcast, SBS Hindi has interviewed Vivek Kulkarni and Virendra Nath Tripathi, two teachers from Australia's Art of Living organisation, regarding the impact of yoga in our everyday lives and the future of yoga practitioners in the country.

Published 21 June 2022 at 3:07pm, updated 21 June 2022 at 3:18pm
By Phebyn Joseph
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


READ MORE

Australia’s Immigration Minister says clearing visa backlog is his ‘top priority’

Advertisement


READ MORE

Meet Professor Suresh Bhargava, recipient of Queen’s Birthday 2022 honour- Member of the Order of Australia (AM)



READ MORE

Dr Sathya Rao recognised in 2022 Queen’s Birthday Honours list



 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'