International Yoga Day 2022: 'Embrace yoga in your daily life for a holistic approach to health and well-being'

Published 21 June 2022 at 3:07pm, updated 21 June 2022 at 3:18pm
By Phebyn Joseph
Source: SBS
Every year, the International Yoga Day takes place on 21 June around the world and this year's theme is 'Yoga for Humanity' as announced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In this podcast, SBS Hindi has interviewed Vivek Kulkarni and Virendra Nath Tripathi, two teachers from Australia's Art of Living organisation, regarding the impact of yoga in our everyday lives and the future of yoga practitioners in the country.
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.