Is non-recognition of overseas qualification a problem?

If you are looking for migration to Australia and work in your trade or profession, a qualification assessment is conducted for a fee by Australian Government recognised assessing authority or association .





Once the applicant has obtained valid skills assessment he or she can pursue migration process.





The logic behind all this assessment paperwork is to help prospective Australian employer or an organisation understand the educational level of a new migrant’s overseas qualification and/or work experience.





But Canberra-based policy expert Usman W. Chohan says that in most cases even after a positive assessment of overseas qualifications and work experience new migrants from Indian subcontinent are unable to find work in their field in Australia.





The requirements to work in Australia depend on the occupation but even after a positive assessment some employers either under the pressure of union bosses or education institutes ask for an Australian qualification and/or work experience, adds Usman.





Usman feels that most hard-working overseas qualified professionals are seen as a potential threat to the existing workforce of Australia.











So, each state in Australia, under SOL and CSOL, has different restrictions as to who are to be excluded and why?





Australian education institution, such as a university, higher education provider or registered training organisation, often provide short or long courses to new migrants to add on to the overseas qualifications.





Usman says that most new migrants who have degrees from good universities and work experience at MNCs, often bigger than Australian business organisations, find these courses useless or not worth the fee paid.





Usman says that the Australian Government would soon have to look into this issue as it could become a major problem when skilled migrants start returning to home countries.





New migrants after getting permanent residency go back to India or to other countries with better work conditions for a promising career, adds Usman.





To know more about the logic behind non-recognition of overseas qualifications, the depth of this problem and corrective measures needed, listen to Amit Sarwal’s conversation with Canberra-based policy expert Usman W. Chohan.



