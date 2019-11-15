Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card permits a foreign citizen of Indian origin to live and work in the Republic of India indefinitely. The OCI card was introduced in response to demands for dual citizenship by the Indian diaspora, particularly in developed countries.





This card is often used by Indians to travel unlimitedly to India. However, recently some OCI cardholders were stopped from boarding flight at Australian airports.





"There have been some instances of difficulties faced by OCI cardholders at the counters of some airlines due to mismatch of passport number mentioned in OCI card and current passport of OCI cardholder," the Consulate General of India in Melbourne said.





OCI card holders have been urged to ensure the validity of their OCI cards. Source: Supplied





SBS Hindi spoke to Navneet Mittal, a travel agent on what are the changes and how to continue with your travel plans if you are unsure about your OCI.





"To renew the OCI booklet each time you get a new passport is a golden rule to avoid any hassle," says Mr Mittal.





"If you are not sure about the validity of your OCI and are about to travel to India, you may apply for e- visa to continue with your travel plans," he suggests.





Listen to the podcast:

LISTEN TO Is your Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card travel ready? SBS Hindi 15/11/2019 07:26 Play







