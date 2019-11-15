SBS Hindi

Is your Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card travel ready?

SBS Hindi

Passports

Source: Getty Image

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 November 2019 at 2:58pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

There have been several cases of passengers being not allowed to board the flights travelling to India with an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card. Travel agent and industry expert Navneet Mittal explains the new changes to SBS Hindi.

Published 15 November 2019 at 2:58pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card permits a foreign citizen of Indian origin to live and work in the Republic of India indefinitely. The OCI card was introduced in response to demands for dual citizenship by the Indian diaspora, particularly in developed countries.

This card is often used by Indians to travel unlimitedly to India. However, recently some OCI cardholders were stopped from boarding flight at Australian airports.

"There have been some instances of difficulties faced by OCI cardholders at the counters of some airlines due to mismatch of passport number mentioned in OCI card and current passport of OCI cardholder," the Consulate General of India in Melbourne said.

OCI
OCI card holders have been urged to ensure the validity of their OCI cards. Source: Supplied


SBS Hindi spoke to Navneet Mittal, a travel agent on what are the changes and how to continue with your travel plans if you are unsure about your OCI. 

"To renew the OCI booklet each time you get a new passport is a golden rule to avoid any hassle," says Mr Mittal. 

"If you are not sure about the validity of your OCI and are about to travel to India, you may apply for e- visa to continue with your travel plans," he suggests. 

Listen to the podcast:
LISTEN TO
Is your Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card travel ready? image

Is your Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card travel ready?

SBS Hindi

15/11/201907:26


Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Disclaimer: We’d like to point out that the information contained in this segment is general and is not specific advice. If you would like accurate information relevant to your situation, you should ask your travel agent.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी