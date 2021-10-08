SBS Hindi

'It just feels like an endless waiting game:' temporary migrants seek clarity as Australia set to open international travel in November

SBS Hindi

International travel resumes from November 2021

Photo used for representation purposes only. Source: AAP Image/Lukas Coch

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 October 2021 at 3:23pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS

Australia's international border will reopen in November with citizens and permanent residents able to exit and re-enter the country. However, it's a different story for temporary migrants and international students. Estimates show 1.6 million temporary visa holders will continue to require a travel exemption to enter Australia.

Published 8 October 2021 at 3:23pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Fa
cebook
 and 
Twitter
.

READ MORE

Scott Morrison says he called 'great friend' Narendra Modi before announcing nuclear submarine pact

Advertisement


READ MORE

India report: PM Narendra Modi, US Vice President Kamala Harris discuss terrorism, COVID during bilateral talks



READ MORE

'Exceptionally brave' Captain Ritesh Bhamaria wins global maritime award



Share

Latest podcast episodes

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

Lighting up of Opera Sails on Diwali conveys that all communities are welcome in New South Wales: Mark Coure

APTOPIX Britain Politics

India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics

Australian Visa

SBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processing

NEW MPS FIRST DAY CANBERRA

मुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह