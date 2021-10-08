'It just feels like an endless waiting game:' temporary migrants seek clarity as Australia set to open international travel in November

Australia's international border will reopen in November with citizens and permanent residents able to exit and re-enter the country. However, it's a different story for temporary migrants and international students. Estimates show 1.6 million temporary visa holders will continue to require a travel exemption to enter Australia.
Published 8 October 2021 at 3:23pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
