Job Vacancies - Spies needed

Do you like hacking and can keep a secret?





Australian Signals Directorate director general Mike Burgess says his agency may be for you.





"Over the coming years, we'll be recruiting many hundreds of people to join our cyber workforce. It's really just a matter of which team is for you. An offence, defence, or both."





Think of it as a job advertisement.





In a rare act of transparency, the ASD is coming clean on some top secret activities.





In one case, it's revealed cyber officers helped shape a crucial battle against Islamic State in Iraq by disabling its command and control networks from Australia.





In another, an undercover intelligence agent convinced an aspiring Islamic terrorist online to abandon plans to wage a holy war.





The disclosures are aimed at attracting more women and culturally and linguistically diverse workers





"These operations I've outlined today require linguists, software developers, analysts, code makers, code breakers and behavioural experts to name a few. We place an enormous emphasis on diversity. We require it and we desire it. A diversity of people, with a diversity of skills."





Mr Burgess also confirmed the ASD has been supporting ASIO [[AY-zee-oh]], the Australia Security Intelligence Organisation, and its New Zealand counterparts since the Christchurch mosque attacks.





He admitted the ASD had the power to take down the killers' live video stream of the shootings from social media - but said that responsibility should lie elsewhere.





"Yes, it's true our offensive cyber capabilities could be used to do things like that. As in stop a broadcast but that would likely not be the first port of call when that's happening and that's why I think it's right for the government to approach the social media companies, just like we do in our print media and television media, the internet should be no different, in that there are obligations on those service providers to make sure it's safe. I think that's the right way of doing it. Not going straight to, 'let's unleash ASD to take down some video streaming thing."





Mr Burgess also shed light on security concerns over Huawei.





There's pressure within Western countries - including Australia - to ban the Chinese telecommunications giant from their 5-G networks.





The ASD is advising the federal government on the matter.





"Because 5G is not just faster data to your mobile phone, as much as some of our children might like that. It's also more device density. Why is that important? It's not just that there'll be more humans with more devices. There will be machines talking to machines So where we have countries that have coercive powers that operate outside their own sovereign borders and that country has capability, form and intent, those vendors will fall into the category of high risk."





Defence Minister Marise Payne is dispelling concerns over the ASD's reach.





"Ministers are not in the habit of making comments on intelligence matters of that nature, but I think the most important aspect of that is to say we'll use every tool that is available to us."





Meanwhile, Tom Uren from the International Cyber Policy Centre says it's important that the ASD at least appears to be transparent in some ways, to ensure ongoing public support and assuage concerns over its powers.





"In the past, they wouldn't have talked about any of these matters at all. They need to be more open so people understand what their mission is and what they achieve and also part of that is to help recruit people."





Mr Burgess also confirmed an investigation continues into the hacking of Australian parliamentary emails last month by a sophisticated state actor.









