SBS Hindi

Job Vacancies - Spies needed

SBS Hindi

A shop selling tools for spying is seen in Bydgoszcz, Poland

A shop selling tools for spying is seen in Bydgoszcz, Poland Source: Getty

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 March 2019 at 3:59pm
By Darren Mara
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

The veil of secrecy has been drawn back on the activities of Australia's top cyber spies. The head of Australia's foreign intelligence and cyber-security agency - the Australian Signals Directorate - has lifted the lid on some top-secret operations as he kick-starts a recruitment drive.

Published 28 March 2019 at 3:59pm
By Darren Mara
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Do you like hacking and can keep a secret? 

Australian Signals Directorate director general Mike Burgess says his agency may be for you.

"Over the coming years, we'll be recruiting many hundreds of people to join our cyber workforce. It's really just a matter of which team is for you. An offence, defence, or both."

 Think of it as a job advertisement.

 In a rare act of transparency, the ASD is coming clean on some top secret activities. 

In one case, it's revealed cyber officers helped shape a crucial battle against Islamic State in Iraq by disabling its command and control networks from Australia.

 In another, an undercover intelligence agent convinced an aspiring Islamic terrorist online to abandon plans to wage a holy war.

 The disclosures are aimed at attracting more women and culturally and linguistically diverse workers

"These operations I've outlined today require linguists, software developers, analysts, code makers, code breakers and behavioural experts to name a few. We place an enormous emphasis on diversity. We require it and we desire it. A diversity of people, with a diversity of skills."

Mr Burgess also confirmed the ASD has been supporting ASIO [[AY-zee-oh]], the Australia Security Intelligence Organisation,  and its New Zealand counterparts since the Christchurch mosque attacks.

 He admitted the ASD had the power to take down the killers' live video stream of the shootings from social media - but said that responsibility should lie elsewhere.

"Yes, it's true our offensive cyber capabilities could be used to do things like that. As in stop a broadcast but that would likely not be the first port of call when that's happening and that's why I think it's right for the government to approach the social media companies, just like we do in our print media and television media, the internet should be no different, in that there are obligations on those service providers to make sure it's safe. I think that's the right way of doing it. Not going straight to, 'let's unleash ASD to take down some video streaming thing." 

Mr Burgess also shed light on security concerns over Huawei. 

There's pressure within Western countries - including Australia - to ban the Chinese telecommunications giant from their 5-G networks. 

The ASD is advising the federal government on the matter. 

"Because 5G is not just faster data to your mobile phone, as much as some of our children might like that. It's also more device density. Why is that important? It's not just that there'll be more humans with more devices. There will be machines talking to machines  So where we have countries that have coercive powers that operate outside their own sovereign borders and that country has capability, form and intent, those vendors will fall into the category of high risk." 

Defence Minister Marise Payne is dispelling concerns over the ASD's reach. 

"Ministers are not in the habit of making comments on intelligence matters of that nature, but I think the most important aspect of that is to say we'll use every tool that is available to us." 

Meanwhile, Tom Uren from the International Cyber Policy Centre says it's important that the ASD at least appears to be transparent in some ways, to ensure ongoing public support and assuage concerns over its powers. 

"In the past, they wouldn't have talked about any of these matters at all. They need to be more open so people understand what their mission is and what they achieve and also part of that is to help recruit people." 

Mr Burgess also confirmed an investigation continues into the hacking of Australian parliamentary emails last month by a sophisticated state actor.

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी