Key Considerations When Purchasing Property

A House on a slope

A House on a slope Source: Lalit Mittal

Published 5 May 2016 at 6:06pm, updated 5 May 2016 at 7:44pm
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

Are you ready to buy a Home?? Or thinking of having one built? Architect Lalit Mittal gives us a few key considerations when you are venturing forth to do so. This is just a basic guideline for home buyers, the Local Council and your Builder's advice must be followed for sure.

