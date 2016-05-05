Key Considerations When Purchasing Property

A House on a slope Source: Lalit Mittal
Published 5 May 2016 at 6:06pm, updated 5 May 2016 at 7:44pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS

Are you ready to buy a Home?? Or thinking of having one built? Architect Lalit Mittal gives us a few key considerations when you are venturing forth to do so. This is just a basic guideline for home buyers, the Local Council and your Builder's advice must be followed for sure.

