Kiral Ghodadra's Antractica expedition experiences

Published 5 September 2017 at 11:16am
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Kiral Ghodadara, a scientist with Ahmedabad ISRO, participated in the Indian-Antarctic Expedition Program. Antarctica the white continent is the fifth largest continent in the world with its unique wildlife, extreme coldness, dryness, windiness and unexplored territories. Kiral shares her Antarctica experiences with Harita Mehta

