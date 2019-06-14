SBS Hindi

"Knowing and exercising rights can eliminate culturally accepted domestic violence": Dr Sabrin Farooqui

SBS Hindi

Sabrin educating women the importance of knowing rights-1

Sabrin educating women the importance of knowing rights Source: Supplied by Sabrin Farooqui

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 June 2019 at 12:30pm, updated 14 June 2019 at 12:37pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Many immigrant Australian women do not seek to leave violent domestic situations because of a culturally ingrained reluctance to share traumatic events with strangers and a belief that spousal abuse is normal, Shakti NSW chairperson Dr Sabrin Farooqui says.

Published 14 June 2019 at 12:30pm, updated 14 June 2019 at 12:37pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी