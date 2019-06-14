"Knowing and exercising rights can eliminate culturally accepted domestic violence": Dr Sabrin Farooqui
Sabrin educating women the importance of knowing rights Source: Supplied by Sabrin Farooqui
Available in other languages
Many immigrant Australian women do not seek to leave violent domestic situations because of a culturally ingrained reluctance to share traumatic events with strangers and a belief that spousal abuse is normal, Shakti NSW chairperson Dr Sabrin Farooqui says.
Available in other languages
