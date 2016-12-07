Kunal Mehta - Living his Dream as a Singer in Australia

Available in other languages

Kunal Mehta , born and brought-up in Gujarat, came to Australia in 2008 to pursue a Master of Science in Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) from Swinburne University.





An Assistant Pharmacist at St Vincent’s Hospital by profession, Kunal says it was only around 2013 that he was able to focus on his passion music and singing.





“In India, I participated in school and college level competitions but here at first studies and then residency took a toll on my passion,” adds Kunal.





WATCH VIDEO: Kunal Mehta on keyboard and singing Arijit Singh











Since 2013, Indian community in Australia have seen Kunal’s various avatars as a Keyboard player and singer.





Kunal loves to entertain people with Mohd. Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Sonu Nigam, and Arijit Singh’s songs.





“I find Sonu Nigam the toughest to imitate in style,” says Kunal.





WATCH VIDEO: Kunal Mehta singing Mohd. Rafi’s ‘Na ja Kanhi Ab na ja …’ from film – “Mere Humdam Mere Dost”











After performing at various well-known events in Australia, Kunal has now started B-yÖnd નિ્RVĀŅA Music Group.





It is a musical collaboration with singer Mukesh Kumar, mainly to promote Bollywood songs and music in Australia.





WATCH VIDEO: Kunal Mehta singing Pankaj Udhas' ‘Chandi Jaisa Rang Hai Tera …’ at the Ghazal and Qawwali Night organised by Om Music Group











To know more about Kunal Mehta’s passion, listen to his conversation with Amit Sarwal in SBS Hindi’s Local Talent Series.



