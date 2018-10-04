Labor makes big promises on long stay visa for parents

Labor MP Shayne Neumann, the Shadow Minister for Immigration has told a forum that a Labor government will bring in a three-year-long stay visa for parents on a $5000 refundable bond - a pledge they promised before last federal elections.





“We haven’t changed our position,” Mr Neumann told a gathering of over 70 people from different communities in Adelaide recently.





MP Neumann along with Steve Georgians, the Federal member for Hindmarsh and Russell Wortley, MLC, met members of the migrant community on September 25th in Adelaide to discuss the expectations and demands for a fair long stay visa for parents.

“We do not support the liberal policy [on Temporary Long Stay Visa],” Mr Neumann said at the forum.





He recently also wrote to the new Immigration Minister David Coleman asking about the delay in introducing the new visa.





“Not only have communities across Australia had to wait much longer than expected for a temporary sponsored parent visa, the Liberals have proposed conditions completely different to the commitment made during the election,” MP Neumann wrote.





In an hour-long session, Mr Neumann elaborated on how the Labor party was opposed to the expensive, non-refundable fees proposed by the Liberal government for the Temporary Long Stay Visa for parents.





The liberal government announced 15,000 people each year will be able to pay up to $20,000 to bring their parents to Australia for up to a decade.





Source: Supplied





Under the new temporary visa, applicants could seek a three-year visa for $5,000 or a five-year visa for $10,000, with the opportunity of a single renewal for another five years at the same price.





This visa legislation has been delayed and is yet to pass the Senate.





“The Labor members assured us that they will oppose this when it comes up,” Arvind Duggal, the founder of the Long Stay Visa for Parents told SBS Hindi .





Source: Supplied





Members of the Indian community who attended the forum in Adelaide have welcomed the views of Labor members.





“This is reassuring. We have been campaigning on behalf of the community for years now. We are totally opposed to the Temporary Long Stay Visa for parents announced by the government. It is unaffordable for many of us.





“And this issue affects not just the Indian community but migrants from everywhere,” Mr Duggal says.







In Australia, it can take years to get a permanent residency for parents. The current waiting time for some parent visas is 30 years, according to the Department of Home Affairs.





While migrants who are Australian citizens, permanent residents or eligible New Zealand citizens are eligible to apply for their parents to live in Australia permanently, the visas available for parents are either capped and queued or have high fees.





