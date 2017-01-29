Lal Qila and The Palaces Within (Part3)

Palaces within Red Fort Source: Vijay Jayara
Let's take you on the last bend of out tour around the Red Fort Delhi!Within the Red Fort you will find some amazing palaces like the Rahg Mahal, which had an entire ceiling made of coloured pieces of glass. This palace was the women's quarter. Running through the palace was the pond called "Neher-E-Bihisht to keep the palace cool during summer!Writer Vijay Jayara. Producer/Presenter Kumud Merani
