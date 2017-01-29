SBS Hindi

Lal Qila and The Palaces Within (Part3)

SBS Hindi

Palaces within Red Fort

Palaces within Red Fort Source: Vijay Jayara

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 January 2017 at 4:56pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Let's take you on the last bend of out tour around the Red Fort Delhi!Within the Red Fort you will find some amazing palaces like the Rahg Mahal, which had an entire ceiling made of coloured pieces of glass. This palace was the women's quarter. Running through the palace was the pond called "Neher-E-Bihisht to keep the palace cool during summer!Writer Vijay Jayara. Producer/Presenter Kumud Merani

Published 29 January 2017 at 4:56pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023