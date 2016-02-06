Let's talk fish

Demand for seafood and aquaculture technology to harvest a variety of fishes in freshwater has increased considerably over the last few decades in India. Given the technological advancement and Australias reputation for sustainable, aquaculture has the potential to significantly expand and meet the needs of international markets such as India. We talk to Dr Arvind Mishra, Director of Fisheries, Uttar Pradesh Government (India) about the possibilities in aquaculture trade between Australia and India.



















