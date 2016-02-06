SBS Hindi

Let's talk fish

Fish seeds released by District Magistrate in aPilot Project at Rihand (Govind Sagar Reservoir) Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, India

Fish seeds released by District Magistrate in aPilot Project at Rihand (Govind Sagar Reservoir) Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, India

Published 6 February 2016 at 6:26pm
By Amit Sarwal
Do you know about the opportunities in aquaculture trade between India and Australia?

Demand for seafood and aquaculture technology to harvest a variety of fishes in freshwater has increased considerably over the last few decades in India. Given the technological advancement and Australias reputation for sustainable, aquaculture has the potential to significantly expand and meet the needs of international markets such as India. We talk to Dr Arvind Mishra, Director of Fisheries, Uttar Pradesh Government (India) about the possibilities in aquaculture trade between Australia and India.

 





