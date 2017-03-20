Life insurance in Australia Explained

Public DOmain Source: Public DOmain
Published 20 March 2017 at 2:41pm, updated 20 March 2017 at 2:43pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Life cover is also known as Term Life insurance, or Death cover. It provides a lump sum payment in the event of the life insured's death; or on diagnosis of a terminal illness, where death is likely to occur within 12 months.Here is everything you need to know about Life Insurance
Published 20 March 2017 at 2:41pm, updated 20 March 2017 at 2:43pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share