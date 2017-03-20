SBS Hindi

Life insurance in Australia Explained

SBS Hindi

Public DOmain

Public DOmain Source: Public DOmain

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 March 2017 at 2:41pm, updated 20 March 2017 at 2:43pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Life cover is also known as Term Life insurance, or Death cover. It provides a lump sum payment in the event of the life insured's death; or on diagnosis of a terminal illness, where death is likely to occur within 12 months.Here is everything you need to know about Life Insurance

Published 20 March 2017 at 2:41pm, updated 20 March 2017 at 2:43pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023