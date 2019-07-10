Life is beautiful for this elderly Indian couple in a retirement village

It is common in Indian culture to have a strong sense of duty towards caring for your elderly parents.





However, caring for your ageing parents in Australia comes with its own challenges.





Relocation to other cities for work, busy schedules, special medical requirements often force people to look for alternative arrangements.





Some chose to live in their own homes, some chose aged-care homes and some choose to live in a retirement village.





But what is it like to live in a retirement village in Australia?





A retirement village is a community of residents above the age of 55 who receive accommodation and services like medical assistance and maintenance services. The village living may include shared facilities like libraries, swimming pool, meeting rooms and lifestyle services like excursions, social gatherings and shopping.





For 87-year-old Mrs Yadav and her 89-year-old husband, Mr Yadav life is beautiful and relaxed at a retirement village.





“We live independently in a retirement village. We make our own food; we go out on our own and return to our home at will. We are free in all sense – mentally and physically,” Mrs Yadav tells SBS Hindi .





The couple lives in a one-bedroom house equipped with a kitchen, living room and a laundry.





“We have complete freedom to live the way we want and we divide the chores among ourselves.”





Two lorikeets visit the Yadavs every day at their home in a retirement village. Source: Supplied





Mr Yadav, aware of the stigma associated with living on their own, says they prefer to be independent.





“We come from a society where children take care of their parents. But after coming here, we realised we can take care of ourselves and live independently.





“I have told my friends to take this bold step and try living like us. We get a pension, we have Medicare. We are well-supported. We are very happy.





“We were happy with our kids too but we are happy to live independently. I would recommend people not to burden their kids. We can live independently in a retirement village,” Mr Yadav says.





The couple cites lifestyle and community spirit as one of the reasons they enjoy living in their village.





“We attend village meetings every week. And we also go out shopping together and for excursions with our neighbours,” he says.





Listen to the podcast:

LISTEN TO Life is beautiful for this elderly Indian couple in a retirement village SBS Hindi 10/07/2019 13:40 Play







Mr Yadav says he was unaware about the process to move to a retirement village at first.





“I did not know how to move so I asked around and then a friend helped me get in touch with the retirement village management.





“They gave us all the information and showed us around – the facilities, especially for the elderly like chair lifts and I, was pleased so we moved in,” he says.





Mrs Yadav says the best part of living in a retirement village is the support provided to the elderly.





“We do not have to worry about maintenance. They follow up with tradespeople and arrange everything. Tomorrow an electrician is expected to come to look at the air-conditioner.





“Also the medical support is good. On three occasions, I have had to ask for medical help. Each time, an ambulance was called and I was taken to the hospital. And we have been looked after very well. As elderly people, that support is essential,” she says.





For more information related to Aged Care in Australia, visit My Aged Care .



