Lighting up of Opera Sails on Diwali conveys that all communities are welcome in New South Wales: Mark Coure

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

The sails of Sydney Opera House lit up in saffron lighting on the occasion of Diwali. Credit: SBS Hindi/Vrishali Jain

Published 27 October 2022 at 12:39pm, updated 3 hours ago at 12:57pm
By Vrishali Jain
The lighting up of iconic sails of Sydney Opera House on Diwali is an annual affair. The Indian community gathered to celebrate this event with zeal after a gap of two years.

The sails of the Opera House were lit up on Diwali night to mark the festival. Ministers, Members of Parliament, the Consul General of India, and members of the Indian community came together at the Museum of Contemporary Arts to witness the spectacular show.
WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.08 PM (2).jpeg
NSW Minister of Multiculturalism, Mark Coure with other senators, politicians and members of the Indian community. Credit: SBS Hindi
Multicultural NSW organised the event, and Minister for Multiculturalism, Mark Coure, presided over it.
WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.09 PM.jpeg
NSW Minister for Multiculturalism Mark Coure speaks with SBS Hindi. Credit: SBS
Minister for Multiculturalism, NSW, Mark Coure, said, "The lighting up of Opera House is us saying all Indian, Nepalese, and other communities are welcome in New South Wales."
2F6A4491.JPG
Consul General of India in Sydney, Manish Gupta, speaks with SBS Hindi. Credit: SBS
Consul General of India in Sydney, Manish Gupta, said, "It has been a historical year for Australia-India bilateral ties. The growing Indian community and the in-language and ethnic media will strengthen it further.
2F6A4479.JPG
International Chair for AIBC, Jodi McKay speaks with SBS Hindi as NSW Chapter President Irfan Malik looks on. Credit: SBS
International Chair of the Australia-India Business Council, Jodi McKay, said, "The government has realized the strength of the Indian community. This Diwali, we celebrate this strength too."
WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.09 PM (1).jpeg
Volunteers from BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir performed Shanti Path and distributed sweet packages. Credit: SBS
The New South Wales Chapter President of the organization, Irfan Malik, said, "We are the living bridges of Indian and Australian communities. I can only hope that this Diwali strengthens our bonds like never before."
WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.07 PM.jpeg
Mala Mehta OAM sported a special silk sari with Hindi 'varnmala' (alphabets) printed on it. Credit: SBS
Convener of Hindi Schools in Sydney, OAM Mala Mehta said, "The lighting up of Opera brings together the Indian diaspora in Australia."
WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.07 PM (2).jpeg
Actor Prakash Belawadi speaks with SBS Hindi with a saffron-lit up Opera House in the background. Credit: SBS
Indian actor, Prakash Belawadi, was visiting Australia on a theatre tour. He said, "As an Indian, this a proud moment for me to witness this lighting up. I am overwhelmed."
WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.08 PM.jpeg
CEO of Harman Foundation, Harinder Kaur, speaks with SBS Hindi. Credit: SBS
The CEO of the Harman Foundation, Harinder Kaur, said, "This lighting up of Opera is the symbol of the true message of Diwali and Bandi Chhor Diwas- the message of light and hope."
2F6A4478.JPG
Volunteers from BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir pose with the sweet packages. Credit: SBS
The BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir distributed packets of sweets for all guests. Premier Dominic Perrottet could not attend the event as the flood situation worsened in New South Wales.

