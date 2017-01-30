Living healthily on a vegan diet: Reyna Rupani Part 1

Mushroom stuffed with wild garlic and feta Source: Moment RF
By Harita Mehta
As per Reyna Rupani, spokesperson of SHRAN and promoter of Vegan Diet - Vegan food, with its densely packed nutrients and fibre, and lack of cholesterol, is extremely healthy. Adopting a vegan diet improves health, and even allows people to wean themselves off prescription medications. Medical research indicates that lifelong vegetarians and vegans visit hospitals 22% less often than meat eaters. Furthermore, that once admitted to a hospital, human herbivores spend a shorter time there than their meat eating counterparts. Reyna spoke to Harita Mehta about the imprtance of Vegan Diet
