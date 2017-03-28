SBS Hindi

Loving India and Indian Food- Anjum Anand

Anjum Anand with Kumud Merani

Anjum Anand with Kumud Merani Source: Vivek Asri

Published 28 March 2017 at 4:01pm, updated 28 March 2017 at 4:03pm
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

Anjum Anand is the face of Indian cooking not just in the UK where she lives but is popular in Australia and making a mark all around the world.In this candid chat with Kumud Merani Anjum talks about her latest cooking book I Love India and walks us through her fascination for India and Indian food from various regions. "Your taste or craving for a particular dish is driven by your mood, your memories and the season," says Anjum.

