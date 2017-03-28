Loving India and Indian Food- Anjum Anand

Anjum Anand with Kumud Merani Source: Vivek Asri
Published 28 March 2017 at 4:01pm, updated 28 March 2017 at 4:03pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Anjum Anand is the face of Indian cooking not just in the UK where she lives but is popular in Australia and making a mark all around the world.In this candid chat with Kumud Merani Anjum talks about her latest cooking book I Love India and walks us through her fascination for India and Indian food from various regions. "Your taste or craving for a particular dish is driven by your mood, your memories and the season," says Anjum.
