Mann ka Radio 2 – Radio during and after the Emergency period in India

All India Radio (AIR), officially known since 1956 as Ākāshvāṇī, is India’s national public radio broadcaster.





Established in 1930, it is the sister service of Prasar Bharati's Doordarshan.





AIR covers almost 99% of the Indian population and is the largest radio network in the world.





In 1975, then Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi unilaterally had a state of emergency declared across the country.





Former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her husband Feroze Gandhi. (via Twitter) Source: Twitter





This bestowed upon the Prime Minister the authority to rule by decree, allowing elections to be suspended and civil liberties to be curbed.





Most of Indira Gandhi's political opponents were imprisoned and the press was censored.





Media is known as the fourth estate of democracy and with censorship only a few were courageous enough to oppose the government.





Ashwini Tyagi Source: SBS Hindi





To know more about radio broadcasting during and after the Emergency in India, listen to Amit Sarwal’s conversation with Ashwini Tyagi, former broadcaster AIR and BBC, in SBS Hindi’s ‘Mann ka Radio’ series.









