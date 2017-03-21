SBS Hindi

Mann ka Radio 2 – Radio during and after the Emergency period in India

SBS Hindi

Radio

Radio Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 March 2017 at 10:41am, updated 27 March 2017 at 11:22am
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In 1975, then Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi unilaterally had a state of emergency declared across the country. Most of Indira Gandhi's political opponents were imprisoned and the press was censored. To know more about radio broadcasting during and after the Emergency in India, listen to Amit Sarwal’s conversation with Ashwini Tyagi, former broadcaster AIR and BBC, in SBS Hindi’s ‘Mann ka Radio’ series.

Published 22 March 2017 at 10:41am, updated 27 March 2017 at 11:22am
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
All India Radio (AIR), officially known since 1956 as Ākāshvāṇī, is India’s national public radio broadcaster.

Established in 1930, it is the sister service of Prasar Bharati's Doordarshan.

AIR covers almost 99% of the Indian population and is the largest radio network in the world.

In 1975, then Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi unilaterally had a state of emergency declared across the country.

Indira gandhi
Former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her husband Feroze Gandhi. (via Twitter) Source: Twitter


This bestowed upon the Prime Minister the authority to rule by decree, allowing elections to be suspended and civil liberties to be curbed.

Most of Indira Gandhi's political opponents were imprisoned and the press was censored.

Media is known as the fourth estate of democracy and with censorship only a few were courageous enough to oppose the government.

Ashwini Tyagi
Ashwini Tyagi Source: SBS Hindi


To know more about radio broadcasting during and after the Emergency in India, listen to Amit Sarwal’s conversation with Ashwini Tyagi, former broadcaster AIR and BBC, in SBS Hindi’s ‘Mann ka Radio’ series. 



Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023