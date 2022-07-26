Many would-be skilled migrants are still waiting for their 489 visas

Applicants for 489 regional skilled temporary migrant visas in 2019 were told that processing times would be around eight months. Nearly three years have passed since many applied for visas under 489, but they have not been approved yet. SBS News has been told that there are 1,500 primary and 4,200 secondary applicants who are stuck in limbo, uncertain about what their future holds.
Published 26 July 2022 at 11:19am
By Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.