Master Class: "How to fight an Election in Australia?'

Community forum on contesting an Election.

Community forum on contesting an Election. Source: Manoj Kumar

Published 16 February 2016 at 4:46pm, updated 19 April 2016 at 11:42am
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
South Asian Public Affairs Council is organising public forums to educate South Asian Australians on How to Fight an Election in Australia?These forums not only provide a platform to ask questions but provide a handy booklet on dos and donts on Leadership in Australian Politics.

