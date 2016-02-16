Master Class: "How to fight an Election in Australia?'

Community forum on contesting an Election. Source: Manoj Kumar
Published 16 February 2016 at 4:46pm, updated 19 April 2016 at 11:42am
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
South Asian Public Affairs Council is organising public forums to educate South Asian Australians on How to Fight an Election in Australia?These forums not only provide a platform to ask questions but provide a handy booklet on dos and donts on Leadership in Australian Politics.
