Meet Anju Dahiya - the smart, bubbly and witty girl from Haryana

Meet the smart, bubbly and witty girl from Haryana who likes to challenge life at every step and rewrite life at her own terms.





Anju Dahiya came to Australia in December 2015.





She says – “It was a big decision for me and my family.”





Anju says her life is no different than any other regular Indian girl.





Her parents forced her into pursuing an engineering degree.





To escape the ordered chaos of an engineering college, Anju joined co-curricular activity clubs.





Soon, she started doing drama plying intense and comic roles with ease.





Anju says – “In real life I am very impressed by Rani Laxmi Bai. I have also written a play on her life.”





She gave her voice to this play as well which was rewarded the best play. Anju was given the best writer award by DSP of Sonipat.





It was at college that she also started organising events such as fashion shows, talent hunt, college fests, and other cultural events.





After graduation she started working in IT industry but kept her creative spirits alive as a member of various organising committees.





Anju emceed some corporate events and continued her freelance modelling career.





She also is an avid writer and keeps a blogging site with tons of feminist writings.





Anju says - “My life has been always full of colors with some shades of grey that always made me think the purpose of existence of the human race.”





Recently, Anju has started working on a few projects as a voice-over artist with Melbourne-based talent hunter and music composer Mohit Pandit.





“Currently we are working on Bhagvad Gita Recitation where Mohit will sing and I will explain the meaning of shlokas in Hindi,” says Anju.





To know more about Anjus’s struggle and future plans, listen to her conversation with Amit Sarwal.





Anju Dahiya Source: Anju Dahiya









