Meet Arshdeep Singh in SBS Hindi's Local Talent series

Arshdeep Singh is a 25-year-old promising poet and lyricist based in Melbourne.





He came to Australia from Punjab in 2015 to study Master of Business Administration at Federation University.





Recently, one of Arshdeep’s poem was converted into a song and featured in an album produced by a Canada based Punjabi singer.





Arshdeep writes - ‘जिंदगी तो मेरी एक किताब थी, पन्नो पर उत्तर थे दिन मेरे / और लवजों की ही रात थी, बस मैं किताबों और ख्वाबों में गुज़रता रहा!’





Arshdeep says he has written almost 300 short and long poems that he plans to bring out as a collection soon.





Arshdeep believes that a book is a very important teacher - ‘I have learnt a lot from books and would like that people learn something from my words as well!’





Listen to an exclusive interview of Arshdeep Singh with Amit Sarwal in SBS Hindi’s ‘Local Talent’ series.





