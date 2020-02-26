Meet Breeze Sharma, the only Indian to complete the Delirious W.E.S.T. 200 mile challenge

Highlights Sharma spent his childhood in a village near Jaipur, Rajasthan

Was introduced to adventure and endurance sports when he joined the Indian Navy

Has finished one of the toughest challenges – Badwater 135

It is not for the faint-hearted.





It takes months of preparation to successfully run an ultramarathon, says Breeze Sharma, the endurance runner who has just successfully completed the Delirious Western Endurance Scenic Trail (WEST) stretching 200 miles in Western Australia.











Mr Sharma kicked off his journey on February 19, 2020, at Northcliffe, Western Australia and finished it on Sunday, February 23.





The Delirious W.E.S.T. is run almost entirely on the Bibbulmun Track in the South West and Great Southern regions of Western Australia from the old logging settlement of Northcliffe, to the historic port city of Albany.





“To participate in an ultramarathon like this, I start preparing four months in advance. I prepare myself in different stages during these four months which include body conditioning and strengthening,” he told SBS Hindi.





“In the last two months before the event, I try to run 160 km a day in preparation,” he said.





Mr Sharma was one among 72 other participants.





“I do not consider it a race. I think of it as a courageous adventure.





“There are different terrains we have to cross – soft-land like beaches, hard surfaces like forests and mountains and we navigate these through different weather conditions,” he says.





Though the official time for his 2020 Delirious WEST is yet to be confirmed, he claims this year he completed the marathon in ‘approximately 86 hours and 35 minutes’.





“It is a very difficult Track. But it is not my first ultramarathon. I can't say what was the most difficult part but I went without sleep for two days. By the third day, I had to sleep but I could not. My mind wasn’t allowing me to sleep. It was tough,” he shares.





He has also finished the races at Brazil 135 (February 2018) and Badwater 135 (July 2016), and also successfully climbed Mount Everest (May 2017).





