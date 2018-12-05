SBS Hindi

Meet Deepika Mhatre, a maid-turned-comedian

Deepika Mahatre

Source: Supplied by Deepika Mahatre

Published 5 December 2018 at 2:32pm, updated 5 December 2018 at 2:37pm
By Harita Mehta
Deepika Mhatre works as a domestic help and sells jewellery by day and a stand-up comedian by night. Hailing from Nalasupara- Mumbai, she is a mother of three daughters and the only breadwinner of the family.

