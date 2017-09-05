Meet Keeral Ghodadra, ISRO scientist and participant of the Antarctica expedition

Kiral Source: Kiral
Published 5 September 2017 at 11:06am
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Kiral Ghodadara, a scientist with Ahmedabad ISRO, participated in the Indian-Antarctic Expedition Program. Antarctica the white continent is the fifth largest continent in the world with its unique wildlife, extreme coldness, dryness, windiness and unexplored territories. Kiral shares her Antarctica experiences with Harita Mehta
Published 5 September 2017 at 11:06am
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share