SBS Hindi

Meet Melbourne’s Rising Singing Sensation - Kunal Sachdeva

SBS Hindi

Kunal Sachdeva

Kunal Sachdeva Source: Kunal Sachdeva

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 February 2017 at 11:51am, updated 12 February 2017 at 2:47pm
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

On stage, Kunal Sachdeva is able to go from soft Hindi songs to peppy Bollywood item numbers.

Published 12 February 2017 at 11:51am, updated 12 February 2017 at 2:47pm
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Kunal Sachdeva has been fond of singing since his childhood.

He says that as a kid growing-up in India, he used to perform in every school assembly and all school events.

“I was teachers' favourite for this reason,” adds Kunal.



Kunal has been taking training in professional singing for almost two years now in Melbourne.

He has been actively performing in a lot of events and stage shows around Melbourne.

On stage, Kunal is able to go from soft Hindi songs to peppy Bollywood item numbers.

WATCH VIDEO: ‘Tukur Tukur’



Kunal says because of his singing ability, he has got opportunities of performing for Arbaz Khan, Kumar Sanu and Sadhna Sargam in Australia.

WATCH VIDEO: ‘Laiyan Laiyan Main Tere Naal Dholana’



 “Singing has always been his passion and he wants to keep growing as a singer, for both Hindi and English songs,” says Kunal.

WATCH VIDEO: ‘When I Was Your Man’



To know more about Kunal’s journey from India to Australia and his future plans in singing, listen to his conversation with Amit Sarwal in SBS Hindi’s Local Talent Series.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023