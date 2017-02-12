Meet Melbourne’s Rising Singing Sensation - Kunal Sachdeva

Available in other languages

Kunal Sachdeva has been fond of singing since his childhood.





He says that as a kid growing-up in India, he used to perform in every school assembly and all school events.





“I was teachers' favourite for this reason,” adds Kunal.











Kunal has been taking training in professional singing for almost two years now in Melbourne.





He has been actively performing in a lot of events and stage shows around Melbourne.





On stage, Kunal is able to go from soft Hindi songs to peppy Bollywood item numbers.





WATCH VIDEO: ‘Tukur Tukur’











Kunal says because of his singing ability, he has got opportunities of performing for Arbaz Khan, Kumar Sanu and Sadhna Sargam in Australia.





WATCH VIDEO: ‘Laiyan Laiyan Main Tere Naal Dholana’











“Singing has always been his passion and he wants to keep growing as a singer, for both Hindi and English songs,” says Kunal.





WATCH VIDEO: ‘When I Was Your Man’









