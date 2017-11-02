Meet Mr Australia 2017, Mickey Pandey

Mickey Pandey says in early days he was drawn towards fitness because of his father. He studied and learnt art of body building in India but family circumstances brought him to Australia.











It was not all easy for him to start his fitness routine. He did some odd jobs to pay bills and his wife’s International student fees. However when things settled a bit it was his wife who inspired Mickey to follow his passion of Body Building and fitness.











Mickey’s Coach Paul Jayilian say, “A massive congratulations to my newest champion a Victorian and an Australian CHAMPION and these were your first competitions you have never competed before athletes take them years of competing to reach the goals you have reached. I'm very proud of you this is just the beginning much bigger and bigger titles to come next year.”









