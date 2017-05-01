SBS Hindi

Meet Ronojoy Ghosh, the writer and illustrator of children’s books

Published 1 May 2017 at 10:51am, updated 1 May 2017 at 4:24pm
By Amit Sarwal
Recently, Sydney based Indian-Australian children's book author and illustrator Ronojoy Ghosh collaborated with Australia's beloved and most highly regarded picture-book author Mem Fox to publish 'I'm Australian Too.'

Ronojoy Ghosh
 has been in the advertising industry for the past eighteen years.

He says after “stints in India, Indonesia, Singapore and New Zealand, I decided to settle down in Australia.”

Ronojoy’s work has been recognised with many Advertising awards including a Gold at Cannes.

Over the years he has worked on some of Australia's biggest brands including Commonwealth Bank, Westpac, Optus and Qantas to name a few.

In 2010, he wrote a short play for the New Zealand Transport Authority.

Ronojoy has also exhibited his paintings at the Academy of Fine Arts in Wellington.

Beyond advertising his passion lies in writing and illustrating children's picture books.

Ronojoy Ghosh’s
Ronojoy says that his first book ‘Ollie and the Wind’ was inspired by his personal life.

This book was shortlisted for the Book of the Year by the Children's Book Council of Australia.

Ollie and the Wind
His second book ‘No Place like Home’ is a story about a grumpy polar bear.

No Place like Home
Recently, Ronojoy collaborated with Australia’s beloved and most highly regarded picture-book author
Mem Fox
 to publish ‘I'm Australian Too.’

Ronojoy Ghosh and Mem Fox
He says “This book is very important as it is about a celebration of Australia's multi-cultural heritage.”

“The families mentioned come from all over the globe like Italy, Greece, Lebanon, Syria, Vietnam and Somalia,” Ronojoy adds.

I'm Australian Too
To know more about Ronojoy Ghosh’s writing and future plans, listen to his conversation with Amit Sarwal.



