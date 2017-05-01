Meet Ronojoy Ghosh, the writer and illustrator of children’s books

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Ronojoy Ghosh has been in the advertising industry for the past eighteen years.





He says after “stints in India, Indonesia, Singapore and New Zealand, I decided to settle down in Australia.”





Ronojoy’s work has been recognised with many Advertising awards including a Gold at Cannes.





Over the years he has worked on some of Australia's biggest brands including Commonwealth Bank, Westpac, Optus and Qantas to name a few.





In 2010, he wrote a short play for the New Zealand Transport Authority.





Ronojoy has also exhibited his paintings at the Academy of Fine Arts in Wellington.





Beyond advertising his passion lies in writing and illustrating children's picture books.





Ronojoy Ghosh Source: Ronojoy Ghosh





Ronojoy says that his first book ‘Ollie and the Wind’ was inspired by his personal life.





This book was shortlisted for the Book of the Year by the Children's Book Council of Australia.





Ollie and the Wind Source: Ronojoy Ghosh





His second book ‘No Place like Home’ is a story about a grumpy polar bear.





No Place like Home Source: Ronojoy Ghosh





Recently, Ronojoy collaborated with Australia’s beloved and most highly regarded picture-book author Mem Fox to publish ‘I'm Australian Too.’





Ronojoy Ghosh and Mem Fox Source: Ronojoy Ghosh Facebook





He says “This book is very important as it is about a celebration of Australia's multi-cultural heritage.”





“The families mentioned come from all over the globe like Italy, Greece, Lebanon, Syria, Vietnam and Somalia,” Ronojoy adds.





I'm Australian Too Source: Ronojoy Ghosh





To know more about Ronojoy Ghosh’s writing and future plans, listen to his conversation with Amit Sarwal.









