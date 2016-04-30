Meet Siyer at SBS Hindi’s Local Talent series

Available in other languages

35-year-old Shriram Iyer, or Siyer as he is popularly known, came to Australia from New Zealand to study full-time at Melbourne Business School in 2008.





Siyer has performed in over 400 live shows and enthralled audiences across New Zealand, Australia, India and USA.





Siyer Source: Siyer





Mentored by India's living legends, Shankar Mahadevan, Siyer is a well-known name in Indian community in Australia.





"Siyer is a fantastic singer. He sang so beautifully when he came down here (India). I love him as a singer..." says Shankar Mahadevan.





Siyer with Shankar Mahadevan Source: Siyer





Based in Melbourne, Siyer has also performed with other stalwarts of Indian music industry, such as Udit Narayan, Sadhna Sargam and Shibani Kashyap.





He has also opened shows for Usha Uthup, Rahul Vaidya, and Ali Azmat (Junoon band).





Recently, Siyer has collaborated with Bobby Beebob as 'Saffron Groove'.





There song, ‘Aaja Phir Se’ (One More Try), has over 2.5 million views on Youtube.











A multi-talented personality, Siyer is also an active songwriter and producer.





Siyer wrote, composed and performed all the songs for his debut album 'Is Dhundh Mein'. This was produced by GRAMMY Award Winner Ricky Kej.











'The music video for 'Is Dhundh Mein' was featured on MTV India and Channel V India.





Siyer has been featured as the 'Artist of the fortnight' on B4U in India.





Siyer Source: Siyer





Playback singer Sadhna Sargam also recorded a duet with Siyer on the album, which was released in Mumbai by Shankar Mahadevan.





Sadhna Sargam has noted that "Siyer is a truly good singer with a bright future."





Siyer with Bobby Beebob (as 'Saffron Groove') have now signed a deal with US based music label 50/50 Global Muzik, with all publishing administered through BMG USA.



