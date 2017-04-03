SBS Hindi

Meet the author who has written a cultural biography of the Indian railways

Mary Evans Picture Library Circa 1920

Mary Evans Picture Library Circa 1920

Published 3 April 2017
By Amit Sarwal
Arup K. Chatterjee's book 'The Purveyors of Destiny' is a cultural biography of the Indian railways that takes readers on a journey of cultural representations of the railways in Indian literature, film and advertisements.

Arup K. Chatterjee has written a cultural biography of the Indian railways.

The book is titled – The Purveyors of Destiny.

It is replete with anecdotes from colonial and postcolonial accounts.

Arup takes readers on a journey of cultural representations of the railways in Indian literature, film and advertisements.

He says “From Rudyard Kipling to Mark Twain to RK Narayan to Ruskin Bond – the aura of Indian trains and railway station has enchanted many.”

“And, what with iconic railway cinematography from Aradhana, Sonar Kella, Gandhi, Dil Se, or Parineeta, Indian cinema has forged mythical railroads in the Indian psyche, ” adds Arup.

Arup K. Chatterjee


Arup is currently working as an Assistant Professor at OP Jindal University.

He is also the founding-chief-editor of an international journal of travel writing and culture – Coldnoon.

His next book projects are a brief history of India and a supernatural historical novel set in colonial India.

To know more about Arup’s The Purveyors of Destiny, listen to his conversation with Amit Sarwal.

