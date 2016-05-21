Meet the bestselling author of ‘India in Love’

Available in other languages

Ira Trivedi is the bestselling author of What Would You Do to Save the World? (2006), The Great Indian Love Story (2009), There Is No Love on Wall Street (2011), and India in Love: Marriage and Sexuality in the 21st century.





Her book ‘India in Love’ is landmark writing on India's new social revolution in marriage and sexuality.





Ira's books have been translated into several languages including Hindi, Marathi, Malayalam, and Greek.





Ira Trivedi says that her writing is influenced by her grandmother who was a well-known Hindi author with almost fifty books to her credit.





Another influence on Ira’s work is travel.





“I have lived all over the world: in four countries, nine cities and three continents,” says Ira.





After graduating from Wellesley College, Massachusetts, USA with a BA in economics and later an MBA from Columbia Business School, Ira worked on the Wall Street.





But she always wanted to tell the stories of people around her.





In addition to her career as a writer, Ira is also a certified teacher of yoga.





Her next book is about a dog teaching yoga to children.



