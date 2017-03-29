Meet the Indian author who is writing a cultural biography of Bengalis

Available in other languages

Sudeeep Chakravarti is a journalist-turned-author.





He published his first novel "Tin Fish" in 2005.





This was followed by a narrative non-fiction titled "Red Sun: Travels in Naxalite country," "Highway 39: Journeys through a Fractured Land" and “The Avenue of Kings.”





Sudeep also comments regularly on matters of business and human rights in national and international media.





He is well-known for his expertise in socio-political and security issues in India and South Asia.





For this he has been invited to India’s most reputed media thought platforms, the India Today Conclave and the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.





He was recently in Melbourne to attend the Jaipur Lit Fest 2017.





Amit Sarwal talked to Sudeeep Chakravarti about his work, his idea of India and his forthcoming book that is a cultural biography of Bengalis .









