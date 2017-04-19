Meet the Indian bridal fashion designer popularizing Anarkali suits

Devki is a well-known name on the Indian fashion scene.





She wil be exhibiting her latest bridal collection in Melbourne.





Devki says “I started designing at the age of 17 and hasn’t looked back.”





“When I started Devki’s, it was way back in the 1980’s. I was always passionate about fashion and couture just as a hobby to begin with. It has been 35 years now and somehow I feel although trends and designs differ the base is always the same. Bride’s just want to look gorgeous and glamorous on their special day,” she further adds.





With over 35 years of experience, Devki's says that her success mantra has been “detail.”





“My creations have an Indian soul but appeal to a global aesthetic,” she adds.





Even the impact of western wear in the 1990s couldn’t make Devki to leave the arena of traditional bridal wear.





She says “I have seen trends changing from heavy sparkling lehenga’s and saree’s to simple and minimalistic designs with more character. So it actually depends on each bride. Although I have to say that in comparison to the 80’s, woman today surely know exactly what they want, whether it comes to their clothes, hair, make-up – the entire ensemble.”





She has previously showcased her designs globally in Dubai, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, Philippines, Panama City and Miami.





Devki says “I try that my designs rise above mundane interpretations of the rich Indian textile and embroidery heritage. The aim is to bring these age-old techniques and fabrics to a more refined global audience.”





On being asked about her advice to young Indian-Australian designers, Devki says “Every designer must bring his or her interpretation of things surrounding them and create something unique to offer.”





“For example, I am inspired by a lot of things but most importantly it is the personality of the person she is designing for,” she adds.





Devki says that today the demand for exquisite designs for different ceremonies in India has increased.





“So, be it pre-wedding celebrations such as mehendi’s, sangeet's, cocktail party’s, the main wedding ceremony and finally the reception; every ceremony demands a special ensemble,” she adds.





Like other famous designer, Devki has a very unique signature design.





“My signature designs are diaphanous lehengas, ghagras, cholis, fashion jewellery and sarees,” she adds.





To know more what’s trending in Indian bridal fashion and for some tips on what you should wear on a wedding in Australia, listen to Amit Sarwal’s conversation with well-known Mumbai based bridal fashion designer Devki.









