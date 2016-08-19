Meet the Indian faces of AFL

AFL की लोकप्रियता दिनों दिन बढ़ती जा रही है। अब यह एक बहुसांस्कृतिक परिवेश में आ गयी है और बहुत से प्रवासी फुटी के खेल को अपनाकर जैसे एक अपनत्व की भावना से भर गये हैं। और यह खिलाड़ी अपने समुदाओं के लिये एक आदर्श बने हैं। 2016 में, 18 AFL क्लबों में 15% खिलाड़ी बहुसांस्कृतिक परिवेश से आये हैं। आइये मिले कुछ एसे ही खिलाड़ियों से...
Footy fans Source: [Credit: courtesy of L Fresh/AFL]
Published 19 August 2016 at 1:36pm, updated 19 August 2016 at 2:09pm
By Ildiko Dauda
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
