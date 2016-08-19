SBS Hindi

Meet the Indian faces of AFL

Footy fans

Footy fans Source: [Credit: courtesy of L Fresh/AFL]

Published 19 August 2016 at 1:36pm, updated 19 August 2016 at 2:09pm
By Ildiko Dauda
Presented by Anita Barar
Available in other languages

Reflecting our evolving population, AFL has become more multicultural with many new migrants taking up footy for a sense of belonging. These athletes often act as an inspiration and role model for their communities. In 2016, multicultural players make up 15 per cent of the AFL player lists across 18 AFL Clubs. Meet some of the multicultural ambassadors

AFL की लोकप्रियता दिनों दिन बढ़ती जा रही है। अब यह एक बहुसांस्कृतिक परिवेश में आ गयी है और बहुत से प्रवासी फुटी के खेल को अपनाकर जैसे एक अपनत्व की भावना से भर गये हैं। और यह खिलाड़ी अपने समुदाओं के लिये एक आदर्श बने हैं। 2016 में, 18 AFL क्लबों में 15% खिलाड़ी बहुसांस्कृतिक परिवेश से आये हैं। आइये मिले कुछ एसे ही खिलाड़ियों से...

 

 

