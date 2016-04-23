Meet Uday Bagri in SBS Hindi’s Local Talent series

Available in other languages

Uday Bagri, a 19 year-old dynamic young singer came to Australia in 2014 from Pehowa in Haryana.





Uday is passionate about music and Bollywood and dreams to take Bollywood music industry by storm …. soon!





He loves Atif Aslam, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Master Salim, Shreya Goshal, Arijit Singh, A. R. Rahman and many other inspiring singers and musicians.











His parents were initially opposed to a singing career choice but later gave-in seeing Uday’s dedication to music.





Uday says it was emotional moment for him when his mother gifted him his first guitar!





Uday started his singing career in Melbourne.





His paternal uncle helped and supported him in Melbourne through tough times.





He performed as a weekend entertainer in Indian restaurants and also doubled up as a busker on Burke and Swanston streets in Melbourne CBD.





Uday quit restaurant and street singing to focus on his first cover song – Ehsaas!





He says – “Ehsaas is a tribute to various Indian and Pakistani artists’ songs that have been long forgotten but I would bring them back to life in a new style.”





Recently, Neha Dhupia, who was in Melbourne for an event, praised Uday’s singing and even recorded his voice on her phone.





Uday further adds that his ultimate destination is Bollywood and is looking forward to opportunities in playback singing in Mumbai.









