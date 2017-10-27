SBS Hindi

Melbourne celebrates Chhath Festival!

Chhath Festival 2017, Melbourne

Source: Madeshi Community of Victoria

Published 27 October 2017
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Chhath Puja is an Indian festival devoted to the Sun God. People gather on the banks of the Rivers to take a bath in its holy water, pray and make ritual offerings to the Sun God during the jubilations of Chhath Puja.

It’s a prominent festival for the North Indian state of Bihar and certain regions of Uttar Pradesh and Nepal, Chhath Puja rituals start on the sixth day of Hindu calendar month, Kartika.

Chhath Puja is an elaborate festival noted for its remarkable display of colorful dresses, music, singing and extravagant rituals.

In Melbourne Madheshi Community in Victoria organised Chhath Puja at Edwardes Lake Park, Reservoir.

Rajan Shrivastav is one of the organisers of the festival in Melbourne, he says it’s all about transferring the rich culture and traditions to the next generation.

Mrs SnehLata participated in the festivities, she recalls how her mother taught her about the direct connection between nature and human life.

Neera Shrivastav says Mahdeshi community has a little different way of performing few rituals, however most are very similar.

Some say Chhath Puja also has roots in science as it helps the human body get rid of toxicity. Taking dips in water and exposing oneself to the Sun increases the flow of solar bio-electricity that improves the overall functionality of the human body.

Some also believe that Chhath Puja helps eliminate harmful bacteria and viruses from the body--thus preparing one for the onset of the winter season.

