Melbourne celebrates Chhath Festival!

It’s a prominent festival for the North Indian state of Bihar and certain regions of Uttar Pradesh and Nepal, Chhath Puja rituals start on the sixth day of Hindu calendar month, Kartika.





Chhath Puja is an elaborate festival noted for its remarkable display of colorful dresses, music, singing and extravagant rituals.











In Melbourne Madheshi Community in Victoria organised Chhath Puja at Edwardes Lake Park, Reservoir.





Rajan Shrivastav is one of the organisers of the festival in Melbourne, he says it’s all about transferring the rich culture and traditions to the next generation.











Mrs SnehLata participated in the festivities, she recalls how her mother taught her about the direct connection between nature and human life.











Neera Shrivastav says Mahdeshi community has a little different way of performing few rituals, however most are very similar.











Some say Chhath Puja also has roots in science as it helps the human body get rid of toxicity. Taking dips in water and exposing oneself to the Sun increases the flow of solar bio-electricity that improves the overall functionality of the human body.









