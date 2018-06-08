Melbourne's SMVS Swaminarayan Cultural Centre targeted by Vandals

26 kilometers from Melbourne CBD in a bustling Suburb of Tarneit, hundreds of devotes gather every weekend to offer their prayers to Lord Swaminarayan.











But when Nayan Patel a volunteer with SMVS Swaminarayan Cultural Centre reached there to open the temple, he could not open the lock on the gate.











This time vandals took off with the big Iron Gate meant to keep them away. Nayan fanatically called other volunteers and Centre's trustee Biren Joshi to inform about what has happened.





Biren told SBS Hindi that it’s not the first time vandals have targeted the centre. In fact it is the fourth vandal attack on centre in two years.











He says after second vandal attack community came together and installed CCTV cameras to deter vandals. However, vandals smashed the CCTV cameras and destroyed everything they could find at premises including a Television.





Nayan says every time they go to police station and report but no one is ever arrested by police in connection of these vandal attacks.









