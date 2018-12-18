SBS Hindi

Miss India Australia wins first runner up for Miss India Worldwide

Sakshi_Miss India world wide_First Runner up

Source: Supplied

Published 18 December 2018 at 6:18pm
By Kumud Merani
Sakshi Singh, a young doctor from Melbourne has gone on to win the title of the first runner-up for Miss India Worldwide. Sakshi was crowned Raj Suri Miss India Australia 2018. She went ahead to participate in the Miss India Worldwide pageant in New Jersey. This was the 27th edition of the pageant, wherein girls of Indian-origin from 17 countries participated this year. Sakshi Singh has returned to Australia with her beatific smile and the title of 1st runner-up. Tune in to hear her story and her heart-wrenching monologue during the talent round.

