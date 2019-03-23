"Mixing prescription drugs or inappropriate use is dangerous" Dr Vyom Sharma

SBS Hindi

A pharmacist at work

A pharmacist at work Source: Julien Behal/PA Wire

Published 23 March 2019 at 3:53pm, updated 4 April 2019 at 12:58pm
By Anita Barar
Melbourne based GP Dr Vyom Sharma said that patient seeking the second opinion for their ailment must tell the doctor the medicine they had been using or prescribed by the first doctor.

Speaking with SBS Hindi, Dr Sharma told that mixing up the medication don’t end well. He warned about the dangers of mixing two different prescribed drugs which in some cases could be fatal.

Dr Sharma talked about My Health Record which continues to have its share of debate. He advised that if one has difficulty with the English language, the patient and family must use an interpreter and use free on-call translation services.

A new report has found 250,000 Australians are hospitalised every year because of adverse reactions to the drugs they have been prescribed to get better. The report found there were a quarter of a million hospital admissions every year because of medicine-related problems with another 400,000 emergency department presentations. Seven out of ten involved adverse reactions from using multiple pharmaceuticals. And half the hospital cases were preventable.

