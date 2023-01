Do you know that currently less than 4% of Melbourne fire-fighters are women (MFB - 3.4%)? In New South Wales this figure is about 4.5 %, South Australia's Metropolitan Fire Service 4.4 %, Queensland's Fire and Emergency Services 4.4 % and in the Northern Territory's Fire and Rescue Service just 2%.





MFBs goal is to increase the brigade's professional female workforce to 5 per cent by 2020.