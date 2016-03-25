More women now operating small businesses in Australia

Federal government statistics suggest more women than ever are now operating small businesses in Australia.





New figures show over 600-thousand are choosing to be their own bosses.





The federal government says the number of women business owners increased 5.6 per cent in the 12 months to November. While, in the same period, the increase for male business owners was less than 5 per cent.





Overall, more than 96 per cent of female business operators work in small businesses.





Australian Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Yolanda Vega says there are several reasons - "Reasons include women are trying to get away from the corporate environment, a lot of them can't afford child care -- especially if they have two women or more, as their wages aren't enough to cover child-care costs -- and, also, a lot of women are needing work-life balances."





But despite that, Ms Vega says the success rate is below the rate for men.



