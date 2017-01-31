Mundine –Green fight turns into fight for National Anthem !

Ahead of Australian boxing's most anticipated rematch, Anthony Mundine's focus appears to be shifting between his opponent, Danny Green, and the national anthem.





At an open-air training session in Adelaide, the fighter defended comments he made in a newspaper interview saying the anthem is "racist" and "disrespectful" towards Indigenous Australians.





"I don't think it's right. I don't think it's just for my people, myself, my ancestors, my grandmother, my grandfather. So I would not like to see it played."





In the article published in The Daily Telegraph, Anthony Mundine also said singer Jessica Mauboy was chosen to perform "Advance Australia Fair" on the night of the fight because she is black.





"She might not have researched it, she might not know the actual facts around the anthem. I do. I can't talk for Jess. If she wants to do that, that's on her but I just (want to) educate her and everybody else."





Sony Music, which represents Ms Mauboy, did not respond to SBS's request for comment.





Boxer Danny Green says he will be standing for the anthem.





But, he says, he respects his opponent's reason for potentially not doing so.





"If he feels so passionately and strongly about that, so be it, that's his prerogative, that's his opinion and that's his choice. Like I said, I'll be standing for the anthem, and I'll be singing the anthem."





Fresh from the debate around whether the date of Australia's national holiday should be changed, the prime minister has once again found himself on the defensive.





Malcolm Turnbull says he doesn't share Anthony Mundine's views.





"I don't agree with him. Our national anthem unites all Australians, from our first Australians to the newest baby in the arms of a migrant mother."





Anthony Dillon is a lecturer at the Faculty of Health Sciences at the Australian Catholic University, and has written on race and Indigenous issues.





He, too, disagrees with Anthony Mundine.





"He's certainly wrong because there are many like him who are young and they're not oppressed and they're doing quite well. It may not describe the current day perfectly. But it's certainly not racist and it's just a bloody anthem."





The National Congress of Australia's First Peoples is the main body representing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders.





Co-chair Jackie Huggins says there is reason to look more closely at the words of the national anthem.





"When you have words like 'For we are young and free': Aboriginal people have lived in this country for 60,000 years so where's the Terra Nullius debate there? We have the highest incarceration rates in our country, which is unacceptable by world standards."





Jackie Huggins has also dismissed critics who argue that Anthony Mundine's comments are little more than a publicity stunt.





But boxing commentator Paul Upham believes there is a deliberate element to Mr Mundine's comments.





"The timing, I think, maybe it's a coincidence? But I think he's clever enough to know what he's doing. By giving a controversial opinion, it's going to sell his agenda and also sell his fight."









