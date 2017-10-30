SBS Hindi

"Music defines me,” says Melbourne’s nightingale Sayeri

Sayeri Gupta Biswas

Sayeri Gupta Biswas

Published 30 October 2017 at 12:55pm, updated 31 October 2017 at 2:49pm
By Amit Sarwal
Available in other languages

Sayeri says that singing at the Indian Consulate in Melbourne was a very proud moment and she was glad for the opportunity.

Sayeri Gupta Biswas
 is a well-known name today in Melbourne’s Indian musical circle. 

She moved to Melbourne with her husband around 2 years ago.  

Sayeri Gupta Biswas
Sayeri Gupta Biswas


Sayeri says that “When I was 6 or 7 years old, my mother who was a music teacher back in my hometown recognized my taste for singing.”

WATCH VIDEO: “NiSa GaMa PaNi” from Anand Mahal



So, Sayeri started to sing with her and with her mother as a Guru started her musical journey.

Sayeri trained in classical singing and has a degree in music from Lucknow University.

“We, me and my mother, used to perform in many shows back in India. I use to also sign in all the cultural event in school and college,” She adds.

WATCH VIDEO: “Moh Rang Do Lal” from Bajirao Mastani



Later, she also completed a Masters in Computer Science.

“I think it was my musical talent that made me quite popular in my college,” she laughs.

WATCH VIDEO: ‘O Saathi Re’ from Muqaddar ka Sikandar



In Australia, her passion for good music led to a chance meeting with Kunal Mehta.

An Assistant Pharmacist at St Vincents Hospital by profession, Kunal is now also focused on his passion music and singing and helping professionals like him follow their passion.  

Sayeri became part of Kunal’s music group - ‘Beyond Nirvana Music’.

They have performed in many shows in Melbourne. 

WATCH VIDEO: “Laal Dupatta” from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi



Sayeri participated in ‘My Voice’ show recently on ‘ME Tv’, a local Hindi Channel in Melbourne.

WATCH VIDEO: 'My Voice' - PROMO 2



“I idealize Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhonsle, Shreya Ghosal, and Arijit Shing to name just a few – my list is very long,” she adds.

Sayeri says that singing at the Indian Consulate in Melbourne was a very proud moment and she was glad for the opportunity. 

WATCH VIDEO: “Dil Diya Ha Jaan Bhi Denga” from Karma



"Music defines me, and I hope one day my voice will reach every corner of the world," she adds.

To know more about Sayeri’s musical journey, listen to her conversation with Amit Sarwal in SBS Hindi’s Local Talent Series. 

Sayeri Gupta Biswas
Sayeri Gupta Biswas


