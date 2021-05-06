Muslim community mourns the death of international student and NSW flood victim at emotional funeral

Ayaz Younus Khan was on his way to a new job when this tragic incident happened.





His funeral had been delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.





Mr. Khan's parents travelled to Sydney from Pakistan last week and were in quarantine.





Advertisement

They were allowed out of quarantine for two hours to attend their son's funeral at a Sydney mosque under strict Covid-safe measures. They stayed in the car and watched from the partially rolled-down window while their son was buried.





Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top.





Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter .





READ MORE Australian stuck in India takes federal government to court over travel ban

















