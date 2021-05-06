SBS Hindi

Muslim community mourns the death of international student and NSW flood victim at emotional funeral

A supplied image of Ayaz Younus, who died when his car sank in floodwaters in Sydney's west on March 24. Source: Supplied/Ahmadiyya Muslim Community

Published 6 May 2021 at 2:56pm, updated 6 May 2021 at 3:24pm
By Lucy Murray
Presented by Vikas awana
Pakistani student and software engineer Ayaz Younus Khan was buried on Wednesday. The 25-year-old died after floodwaters engulfed his car in Sydney's Glenorie suburb on 24 March.

Ayaz Younus Khan was on his way to a new job when this tragic incident happened. 

His funeral had been delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. 

Mr. Khan's parents travelled to Sydney from Pakistan last week and were in quarantine.

They were allowed out of quarantine for two hours to attend their son's funeral at a Sydney mosque under strict Covid-safe measures. They stayed in the car and watched from the partially rolled-down window while their son was buried. 

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top. 

