SBS Hindi

My Australian Life

SBS Hindi

Triparna De with her family

Triparna De with her family

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 September 2017 at 12:46pm
By Emily Itee Dewan
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In My Australian Life, we talk to 32-year old social worker Triparna De who left her hometown Calcutta to come to Australia almost 5 years ago. But life wasn't easy as depression hit her hard. What changed and how she dealt with her mental health and fell in love with the country, tune in to hear her story

Published 2 September 2017 at 12:46pm
By Emily Itee Dewan
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023