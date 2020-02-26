SBS Hindi

Naplan 2019 report reveals migrant kids outperforming native English speaking kids

Children sit in a classroom at Stafford State School in Brisbane

School kids affected by technical glitches in NAPLAN testing will re-sit the tests on Tuesday. (AAP) Source: AAP

Published 26 February 2020 at 12:40pm, updated 26 February 2020 at 12:50pm
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Vivek Kumar
An uptick in the quality of Australian students' writing is giving education experts hope and underlines the value of national testing. School students from a language background other than English (LBOTE) are "outperforming" their native English speaking peers in NAPLAN, according to the latest data.

