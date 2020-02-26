Naplan 2019 report reveals migrant kids outperforming native English speaking kids

School kids affected by technical glitches in NAPLAN testing will re-sit the tests on Tuesday. (AAP) Source: AAP
Published 26 February 2020 at 12:40pm, updated 26 February 2020 at 12:50pm
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS
An uptick in the quality of Australian students' writing is giving education experts hope and underlines the value of national testing. School students from a language background other than English (LBOTE) are "outperforming" their native English speaking peers in NAPLAN, according to the latest data.
