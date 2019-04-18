SBS Hindi

'Narendra Modi will form the next government but not with a big majority'

Indian people wearing Prime Minister Narendra Modi masks in election campaign.

Indian people wearing Prime Minister Narendra Modi masks cheer as they attend Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) election campaign rally near Jammu, India. Source: AAP Image

Published 18 April 2019 at 3:47pm, updated 18 April 2019 at 4:10pm
By Mosiqi Acharya
The question everyone is asking is will Narendra Modi retain power? How has he fared in the last five years? Will Priyanka Gandhi's formal entry into politics make a dent? And how will the youth vote in this election, compared to 2014? We try to find some answers.

World's largest elections are underway in India. Over seven phases, 900 million voters will vote to decide who will be India's next Prime Minister.

The question everyone is asking is will Narendra Modi retain power? How has he fared in the last five years? Will Priyanka Gandhi's formal entry into politics make a dent? And how will the youth vote in this election, compared to 2014?

Mosiqi Acharya asks some pertinent questions related to Indian elections 2019 to Monash University's Associate Professors in the Department of Economics - Mr Gaurav Datt and Mr Vinod Mishra, who have closely observed and studied Modi government's policies and politics in the last five years.

They weigh in the good and the bad, what worked and what did not, what impact the Opposition is likely to have and unanimously say, 'Modi is most likely forming the next government'.  

On the panel of our podcast: 

Vinod Mishra, Gaurav Datt
Associate Professor of Economics at Monash University, Vinod Mishra (left) and Gaurav Datt (right) Source: Supplied




2009 2014
How will the 2019 map look? Source: Supplied


