National Homelessness Week: Ambitious plan needed to resolve Australia's housing crisis

Advocates for homeless services are calling for greater investment in social housing as the rent market soars. The announcement comes as the government commits to more ambitious targets to end the country's homelessness problem. CEO of Homelessness Australia Jenny Smith told SBS News that the plan needs ambitious investment targets if the problem is to be eradicated within the decade. National Homelessness Week 2022 is currently running till 7 August.
Published 2 August 2022 at 3:13pm
By Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS
