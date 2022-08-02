SBS Hindi

National Homelessness Week: Ambitious plan needed to resolve Australia's housing crisis

SBS Hindi

Housing

A man among tents in Martin place in Sydney. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 August 2022 at 3:13pm
By Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS

Advocates for homeless services are calling for greater investment in social housing as the rent market soars. The announcement comes as the government commits to more ambitious targets to end the country's homelessness problem. CEO of Homelessness Australia Jenny Smith told SBS News that the plan needs ambitious investment targets if the problem is to be eradicated within the decade. National Homelessness Week 2022 is currently running till 7 August.

Published 2 August 2022 at 3:13pm
By Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


READ MORE

‘A woman of colour in steel-capped boots’: Zaneta Mascarenhas’s journey from engineer to MP

Advertisement


READ MORE

Indian Australian kids keep Indian culture alive by learning Sanskrit shlokas



READ MORE

Theatre performances of 'Dozakh' and 'Mughal Bachcha' evoked nostalgia



Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'