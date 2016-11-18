Nawal Moudgil - Passionately promoting Indian music and dance in Australia

Nawal Moudgil, a Bachelor in Music and also a mechanical engineer, is a well-known name in the Indian community in Australia.





He has represented Australia in ZEE TV’s SRGMPA World series in 2004, Austrade’s Film Business in 2008-2010, Film Victoria in 2009 and State Government of Victoria’s Super Trade Mission to India in 2013.





Since 1994, SIMDA - School of Indian Music and Dance Australia, run by his family has continued to offer a great range of training on various aspects of music and dance.





Nawal Moudgil says that - “SIMDA’s teachers train in various Indian music styles and instruments such as Bollywood Singing, Classical, Light, Sufi and Folk music, Harmonium, Tabla, Dhol, Dholak and Sitar, we thus fulfil the learning needs of all ages in Australia.’





“Our tutors have industry experience, the passion for teaching, flexibility and the commitment,” he adds.





For his work in creative and performing arts industry in Australia, Nawal was recently awarded the Victorian Multicultural Excellence Award 2016, Serendib Srlankan Spirit Award 2016 and Sir John Monash Community Award 2016 by City of Monash.





Nawal sees a bright future of Indian entertainment industry in Australia.





His advice to talented people is – “Have faith and everything will be fantastically superb. Jai Bharti - Jai Maan Sarswati.”



